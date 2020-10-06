Crowd gathers to remember Laurel businessman

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Richard Headrick, an iconic business leader from Laurel, died Monday at a hospital in New Orleans.
A large crowd gathered in Laurel on Tuesday to remember him and greet a motorcade bringing his body back home from Louisiana.
Headrick was the founder of Mission at the Cross as well as the owner of Hellfighters Ministry and Hellfighters Motorcycle Shop in Laurel.
Headrick, who was a dedicated Christian, was also a noted author and a movie producer whose films centered around faith in God and patriotism.
“Last Ounce of Courage” was co-produced by Richard Headrick and released in theaters in 2012.
Although he wore many hats, the focus of his many businesses centered around leading others to Christ.
One of his many employees at Hellfighters Motorcycle Shop in Laurel, Jennifer Prince, says he was a remarkable man of faith.
“He had a major impact on everybody’s lives that he was around," she said. "He had this infectious smile that you couldn’t help but to smile and he loved Jesus. It’s just amazing what all he did and all his dreams that he had and what he made come true, how many people he helped. He touched so many lives.”
Headrick was well known and loved throughout the Christian community.
Jim Prout, CEO of Christian Services in Hattiesburg, remembers how Headrick used every opportunity to point people to the Gospel of Christ.
“Richard always met you with a smile. There was never a day that I ever talked with the man that he didn’t have a smile on his face and just glorifying God,” Prout said. “The man lived a life that said, ‘I love Jesus and I want you to love him too.' Snd he wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
As the hearse came to a brief stop at Hellfighters Motorcycle Shop, the crowd lining the sides of the road broke out into a traditional “Happy Birthday” song which they sang to Richard, who would have turned 78 years old on Tuesday.
In passing, he leaves behind his wife, Gina, who was his partner and best friend in the many adventures they shared.
