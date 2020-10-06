Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety discusses first 120 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The new commissioner at the Department of Public Safety has been at the post for 120 now. And he’s already making some changes.
Those dreaded stories from the drivers license station are something Sean Tindell set out to change when he took on the role of commissioner.
“Used to you’d come and sit for hours on end and sometimes wouldn’t even get seen,” explained Duane Clark.
“Firearm permit renewals now are mail in only which again is cutting down on lines at the drivers license services," described Tindell. "And, of course, then we have the Skip the Line cams where people can actually go on their computers or their phones, go on the DPS web page and pull up the trooper stations and drivers license stations and see what kind of lines are there before they ever arrive.”
Some changes already being seen as Mississippians are now making appointments through the new Skip the Line system.
“It’s a lot better.”
“I was pleasantly surprised at how few people were here and how organized it was.”
Tindell admits he was nervous about his lack of law enforcement background.
“But I can tell you when you oversee 1,100 employees many of which are not law enforcement, having good management skills and a business background plays a key role,” said Tindell.
He’s worked to surround himself with others who have that law enforcement background. He’s named a new director for the Bureau of Narcotics that has new challenges as of late.
“Fentanyl and some of the deaths we’ve had on college campuses with overdoses," said Tindell. "In addition to some of the opioid crisis is coming back, particularly with COVID.”
A new medical examiner has been hired for the coast office and they’re planning to add more techs.
“The homicide rate has increased and we’re looking at a large number of homicides this year," described Tindell. "And so with that, there are additional autopsies have to be done and we’ve got to find ways that we’re doing those in a timely manner.”
As for safety on the roads, Tindell is hoping to have an annual trooper school moving forward.
“Every year add troopers based upon the number of retirees we have coming up," he said.
Tindell has traveled around the state in the last 120 days meeting with troopers and local law enforcement to begin building those relationships. He said he’s made it clear from the start that he doesn’t want to be a commissioner who stays in his office at headquarters.
