WEATHER: Sunny today with highs to reach low 80’s, rain expected later this week

Look for a sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Overnight look for mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. By Thursday look for partly cloudy skies with chance a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
As we head into Friday into the weekend all eyes turn towards the Gulf of Mexico as what could be Hurricane Delta approaches the area.
We will keep you updated.
