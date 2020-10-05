Poor People’s Campaign says Senate should focus on stimulus package, not Supreme Court nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Social activists in the Jackson area say lawmakers in Washington have forgotten about struggling families and are joining a national protest calling for change.
The Poor People’s Campaign is calling Oct. 5 “Moral Monday” and say Senators are causing more families to hurt even more during the pandemic.
They say Senators should not rush through with a confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suspended floor activity because a few Senators tested positive for COVID-19, but says the hearings will go on as planned.
The Poor People’s Campaign says lawmakers should be focusing on another stimulus package because people are still unemployed, benefits have been cut in half and they feel there are other important issues.
The group plans to caravan Monday afternoon. They also plan to use the next few weeks to educate voters about the election.
