Pine Belt Prep Football-Week V-Round-up III

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior quarterback John Ford threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as Sumrall High School picked up its first win of the season in a 41-14 Region 7-4A decision over Greene County High School
Ford completed 20-of-26 passes for 355 yards, and added 24 yards on six carries.
Junior Chad Dedeaux caught six passes for 134 yards and two scores, and fellow junior Tyler Daniels caught six passes for 111 yards.
The rushing game got 71 yards and a touchdown on three carries from senior Hayden Barrett, 22 yards and two touchdowns on just three touches by senior Cole Daniels
Junior Brycen Smith kicked five-of-six and sophomore Jordan Ware came up with a blocked punt.
Greene County quarterbacks each threw touchdown pass, but also combined for three interceptions.
Senior Jonathan Nicholson completed 8-of-12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, while freshman Keenen Franks hit 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and an interception.
Sophomore caught seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, while junior Cameron Dunham had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats (1-4, 1-0) will travel down Mississippi 589 Thursday to take on Purvis High School at 7 p.m. The Tornadoes (4-1, 0-1) dropped their first game of the season Friday, falling 40-22 to Stone High School.
The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1) will host Forrest County Agricultural High School. The Aggies (1-3, 0-1) opened Region 7-4A play with a 69-8 loss to Poplarville High School.
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Josiah Brown caught 10 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as the Tomcats handed the Tornadoes their first loss of the season to open Region 7-4A play for both schools.
Junior Carlos Brown ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on eighteen carries and caught three passes for 22 yards more. Senior Wayne Ray had 65 yards and touchdown on nine carries, while sophomore Chasden Collins had 63 yards on seven carries.
Stone senior quarterback Triston Hickman completed 19-of-26 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Stone (2-2, 1-0) will visit Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Hornets (2—2, 1-0) trounced Forrest County Agricultural High School 69-8 Friday.
Purvis (4-1, 0-1) will host Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bobcats (1-4, 1-0) earned their first win of the season Friday, thrashing Greene County High School, 41-14.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hornets scored 10 touchdowns Friday night, nine rushing the ball, the other on an interception return to open Region 7-4A play with a big bang.
Junior Tyron Holston ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries and sophomore Matt Will added 9 yards and two scores on four carries.
All told, the Hornets ran for 372 yards, averaging 12.8 yards per carry.
Sophomore Avan Jarvis (88 yards, five carries) senior Gregory Swann (70 yards, three carries), sophomore Maurice Travis (34 yards, six carries), junior D.J. Richardbey (30 yards, five carries) and freshman Aden Dedeaux each scored a touchdown.
Senior Torry Polk, who had a 36-yard reception, returned an interception for a score.
The Hornets (2-2, 1-0), who have won back-to-back games, will host Stone High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tomcats (2-2, 1-0) defeated Purvis High School (1-3, 0-1) Friday, 40-22.
The Aggies (1-3, 0-1) will travel to Leakesville to take on Greene County High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1) dropped a 41-14 decision to Sumrall High School Friday.
AMITE, La. (WDAM) - The Bobcats hit the road and swatted aside the Yellowjackets Friday night.
Senior running back Marquis Crosby turned in another monster performance, netting 328 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries against Oak Forest (0-4).
Crosby has rushed for 1,793 yards and 20 touchdowns on 176 carries in seven games.
Senior Cameron Shaw added 21 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Junior Max McGee caught four passes for 44 yards.
PCS (6-1) will host Simpson Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Cougars (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 47-7 victory over Winston Academy Friday night.
