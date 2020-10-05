Mississippi prison officials investigating after inmate found stabbed to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary was found dead over the weekend.
Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne, 34, was found dead from stab wounds Sunday afternoon in Unit 30, said prison officials.
Hawthorne was serving an 18-year sentence after being convicted in 2013 for delivery of a controlled substance and again in 2015 for armed robbery. Both of those convictions were in Harrison County.
Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, Deputy Commissioner Jay Mallett and Corrections Investigative Division director John Hunt reportedly traveled to Parchman and immediately investigated the scene.
“We are making every effort to reduce violence in our prisons,” said Cain. “Safety measures implemented during COVID have kept inmates inside more since March, but we continue to explore healthy and safe options for providing more inmates access to outdoor work programs. On top of that, we are installing the newest high-tech video surveillance systems inside the units to monitor activities.”
The Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Investigative Division, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and County Coroner are all helping to investigate Hawthorne’s death.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.