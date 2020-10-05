JCSD searching for armed robbery suspect, accomplices

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking an armed robbery suspect and two accomplices after a Monday afternoon robbery.
According to JCSD, a man armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the Fast Stop convenience stores at 6482 U.S. Highway 84 West around 1 p.m.
The sheriff’s department described the suspect as a black man possibly in his mid-to-late 20s with a slender build and at least 6 feet tall. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to JCSD.
Two other men remained in the suspect’s car during the robbery, both described as black males by the sheriff’s department.
The vehicle is described as as a silver four-door passenger car with major damage to the front bumper and missing the rear bumper. The vehicle reportedly left the scene traveling east on Highway 84 West.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.