Deadline to register to vote is Monday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With less than 30 days until the November election, the deadline to register to vote is here.
Those eligible have until Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. to register to vote.
The race is heating up between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. And those who aren’t registered to vote do not have a say in who wins.
“It is a favorite quote of mine by Edward Hale and it’s basically, ‘Even if you cannot do all that you want to do, do the one thing that you can do and make a difference,’" Marion County Circuit Court Clerk Janette Nolan said. "And the one thing you can do is exercise that right and go vote.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 61.4% of the citizen voting age population reported voting in the 2016 Presidential Election. In Mississippi, the Secretary of State’s office reports 1,209,357 Mississippians voted that year.
If you still need to register, you can do so at your local circuit clerk’s office. And, officials say it’s an easy process.
“There’s an application you’re going to fill out with basic information," Nolan said. "Name, address, date of birth. You’ll provide us a social security number or a drivers license number. You sign it, we’re going to put you in the system, we’ll mail you a voter registration card.”
Nolan says in the last two weeks, 150 people have registered to vote in Marion County. Overall, she says the county is approaching 16,500 registered voters.
If you’re mailing in your application, it has to be postmarked by Oct. 5.
