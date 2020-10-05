FBI investigating after cyberattack targets Wayne County School District

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A cyberattack against Wayne County School District’s 16th Section Principal Fund Account has resulted in an investigation by the FBI after they were contacted by school officials shortly after the breach was discovered on July 2.
Money in that account is made up of royalty revenue from oil produced on property owned by the school district.
The impact of the attack hasn’t been fully determined yet, but Superintendent Tommy Branch said it will not affect day-to-day operations within the school district.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.