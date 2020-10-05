Construction continues for Rhinehart Square in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on Rhinehart Square in Waynesboro continues as crews begin pouring concrete sidewalks and putting in a foundation for the new pavilion being built there.
The new city park will feature amenities such as benches, picnic tables, landscaping and lighting.
Emily Cooley, a member of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, says there will be fundraising opportunities for the public which will go toward paying for a decorative fence surrounding the area.
“We are actually looking at selling the brick columns on the fence, so that you can buy one in honor of a loved one or in memory of someone and that way you’ll have a plaque on those columns," Cooley said. "And so that’s going to be one of our fundraisers is to buy a column on the actual fence.”
Rhinehart Square is located on the corner of Station and Court Street and will provide a place to hold special events as well as being an area for residents to enjoy being outdoors.
The land for the project was provided for by the Rhinehart family in memory of their parents who ran a business at that location for years.
