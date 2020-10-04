Salvation Army launches virtual kettle fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has officially launched its Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign, a few weeks earlier than usual this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be fewer Red Kettles in front of stores this year. That’s why the charity is launching new online fundraising options.
"Another aspect that we’re looking at is peer-to-peer kettle campaigns, so you or I could sponsor a kettle, we can go to our family friends and say hey why don’t you donate to my kettle,” Captain Brian Hicks with Hattiesburg Salvation Army explained.
Individuals can create their own virtual kettle with a fundraising goal and advertise their kettle to family and friends to get donations.
Hicks says people spreading the word about the need for donations can really increase support.
“You and I can sit here and talk about the ways the Salvation Army has helped people, day in and day out, and that’s really going to make people excited," said Hicks. "So hopefully we’re really really hoping this campaign, the peer to peer campaign takes off.”
And Hicks adds that online donations will be crucial this year.
“We’re actually, here locally we’re leaning on that peer to peer campaign. You know if you get people in the community fired up about what the salvation army does, I mean a story goes a long way,” said Hicks.
Hicks says the Red Kettle campaign is starting early in hopes to get the donations they need to help the community, especially those most affected by the pandemic.
“There’s something about the Salvation Army shield when they see it. People remember how the salvation army has helped them in the past and that’s kind of what we’re wanting to bring out this year,” said Hicks.
If you are interested in participating, you can click the links to Donate Online or Create Your Own Fundraiser.
