Pine Belt Prep Football-Week V-Roundup II

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Cross Kitrell ran for 130 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Wayne Academy downed Richton High School 35-6.
Kitrell, who also caught two passes for another 31 yards, scored on runs of 40 yards, 35 yards 911 yards and 7 yards to give the Jaguars a 28-0 lead.
Kaden Johnston added a 1-yard scoring run in the final quarter for the Jaguars, who rushed for 256 yards.
The host Rebels, who were limited to 199 yards total offense, did not get on the board until the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Stone Ross added 68 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Davion Woulard had 38 yards n five carries.
Ross completed 5-of-11 passes for 61 yards.
The Jaguars (5-2) will host Leake Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (6-0) defeated Washington School 49-6 Friday.
Richton (1-2, 1-1 Region 4-1A) will host Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (4-1, 1-1) dropped their first game of the season Friday, falling 25-10 to Stringer High School.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Robert Henry ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as the Panthers remained unbeaten in Region 4-1A.
Henry, who rushed for 148 yards on 11 carries, completed 4-of-5 passes for 95 yards.
Junior Shavante Toney ran for 82 yards and a score on nine carries and caught a 42-yard scoring pass from Henry.
Senior Trevon Jessie ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries and caught a pass for 26 yards, while senior Steven Lonadier logged an 8-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers (4-1, 4-0 Region 4-1A) will visit Salem High School in Tylertown at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-3) lost 44-6 Friday to Sebastopol High School.
The Crusaders (0-3, 0-2) will hist Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (0-5, 0-3) lost 36=6 Friday to Mt. Olive High School.
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pirates scored three defensive touchdowns on two fumble recoveries and an interception return Friday to help pick up their first win of the season.
Junior Tremon Lamb returned an interception 60 yards for a score, senior Javeon Gordon took a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown and junior Quandarius Hubbard also scored on a fumble recovery.
Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries, while junior quarterback Marcus Baggett ran for 37 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Lamb and junior Jar’quevious Lockett each caught 2-point conversion passes and Gordon had a 2-point conversion run against the Gators (0-5, 0-3).
The Pirates (1-3, 1-2 Region 4-1A) will visit Sebastopol High School. The Bobcats (5-1, 2-1) defeated Salem High School 44-6 Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tigers nursed a 6-0 lead through three quarters Friday before senior Gentry Davis scored a pair of touchdowns in the final period to give the Rangers the Region 5-4A victory.
Davis scored on runs 48 yards and 9 yards for Richland (5-0, 1-0).
Northeast Jones (0-3, 0-1) will travel to Florence High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (3-2, 1-0) topped Quitman High School 8-0 Friday.
