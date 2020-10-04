FCSO asks for help in searching for missing juvenile

12-year-old Dannie Lynn Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at her home in Petal. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 11:15 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in finding a juvenile that was reported missing Sunday.

UPDATE: The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has located Dannie Lynn Davis.

According to FCSO public information officer Scott Lees, 12-year-old Dannie Lynn Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at her home in Petal.

Davis could possibly be in a silver 2015 Toyota Camry near Pickens, Ms., but she could be traveling through.

If you or anyone have information on Davis' whereabouts, contact FCSO immediately at (601) 544-7800.

