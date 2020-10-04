FCSO asks for help in searching for missing juvenile

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s health in finding a juvenile that was reported missing Sunday.
UPDATE: The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has located Dannie Lynn Davis.
According to FCSO public information officer Scott Lees, 12-year-old Dannie Lynn Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at her home in Petal.
Davis could possibly be in a silver 2015 Toyota Camry near Pickens, Ms., but she could be traveling through.
If you or anyone have information on Davis' whereabouts, contact FCSO immediately at (601) 544-7800.
