Clear skies on deck for the Pine Belt

Happy Sunday! The highs for today is 81 with a low of 55. Today will be clear but will become cloudy as we move into the evening hours. No chance for rain in our area for Sunday.
As we move into the workweek, Monday’s high is sitting around 80 with a low of 56. Clear and sunny skies are expected for Monday as there is no chance for rain.
Tuesday’s high will possibly sit around 82 with a low of 59. It is still expected to be clear and sunny skies in the area without a threat for rain.
As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the mid-80′s with lows in the mid-60′s as it may become warmer during the mid-week in our area. No chance for rain on Wednesday or Thursday, but it may be partly cloudy in the evening both days.
Friday, there is a potential chance for showers as we will be watching the Tropics for some impacts from a Tropical Disturbance that’s moving into the central Caribbean, As we get closer to Friday, we will be able to pinpoint what’s to come for our area. The high for Friday is expected to be at 78 with a low of 66. A 20 percent chance for showers is also expected.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs could be near the 80′s and lows in the mid-60′s with a 30 percent chance for showers.
