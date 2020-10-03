15th Mobile Street Fest held, scaled-back due to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the 15th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival emphasized safety Saturday, as the event was held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Free masks were handed out and social distancing was encouraged.
Live music was canceled this year, but there was live streaming of several civic engagement panels.
Vendors were allowed to sell food, but it was drive-thru style only.
A new civil rights marker was unveiled, as well. It honors a group of Hattiesburg pastors, businessmen, physicians and educators who filed a historic voting rights lawsuit against Forrest County in 1950.
“I’m enjoying (the festival), they’re doing a good job, too,” said Michelle Granger, a former business owner on Mobile Street who now lives in Florida. “They have done a good job, they are passing out masks. Everybody is trying to stay safe and social distance.”
“This is nice out here, This is my first time coming, so it’s very nice out here. I get a chance to see a lot of stuff and I see people I haven’t seen in 30 years,” said Rita Harris of Sumrall, who was attending the festival with friends.
The festival wrapped up with a family drive-in movie night at the African-American Military History Museum.
