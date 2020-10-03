Skies expected to be clear overnight

Overnight look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
During the day on Sunday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 with lows in the lower to mid-50s.
Monday and Tuesday look for mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
For Wednesday and Thursday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
For Friday and Saturday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.
