Pine Belt Prep Football-Week V-Roundup I

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Jayden Duncan tossed a pair of long touchdown passes to senior Qavonte Swanigan Friday night as West Marion High School opened Region 8-3A play with a 38-6 victory over visiting Jefferson Davis County High School.
The Trojans (4-1, 1-0 region) spotted the Jaguars (3-2, 0-1) a 6-0 lead before shutting out them out over the final three quarters.
Duncan found Swanigan with touchdown passes of 62 yards and 54 yards.
Four different Trojans scored on runs, including senior Jartavious Martin (17 yards), junior Octavious Harvey (46 yards), sophomore JaKaden Mark (17 yards) and senior Jatavius Brooks (8 yards).
Martin’s run tied the game 6-6 early in the second quarter and the Duncan-Swanigan 62-yard hookup gave the Trojans a 13-6 halftime lead.
West Marion opened the third quarter with the second Duncan-Swanigan scoring pass, and Harvey’s long run put the Trojans on top 26-6 after three quarters.
Mark and Brooks added their runs in the final frame.
The Trojans will visit Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Simpson County Trojans (3-0, 1-0) took a 28-22 victory at Seminary High School Friday to open Region 8-3A play.
The Jaguars (3-2, 0-1) will welcome Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday to Bassfield. The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) dropped a hard-fought, 28-22 decision to Magee High School Friday,
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pascagoula defensive back Antonio Sanford tied school records with four interceptions, two that he returned for touchdowns, as the Panthers pulled away from the visiting Tigers in the fourth quarter.
Sanford also recovered a Hattiesburg fumble as the Tigers committed five turnovers.
Still, Hattiesburg held leads of 14-7 and 20-14 before Pascagoula outscored the Tigers 30-0 in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back Kayvon Barnes ran for 81 yards on 15 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run for the only score in the first quarter and a 20-yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Panthers the lead for good.
Sophomore quarterback Keilon Parnell, who rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries, had scoring runs of 15 yards and 16 yards in the final period.
HHS senior quarterback Jordan Willis, who completed 6-of-17 passes for 48 yards, ran for 49 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Hattiesburg opened the third quarter with an on-side kick that was recovered by Pascagoula but then fumbled away. Hattiesburg sophomore Makel Jones picked up the loose ball and returned it 30 yards for a score.
A two-point conversion gave Hattiesburg a 14-7 lead.
Sanford 's first pick-six tied the game at 14-14 before an 8-yard run by senior Chanse Duckworth put Hattiesburg back in front 20-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Ducksworth finished with 27 yards on seven carries and also caught an 18-yard pass for the Tigers. Senior Walton Thompson had five catches for 30 yards for HHS.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 region) will travel to Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Maroon Tide (5-0, 2-0) pulled out a 47-43 win over Gautier High School Friday.
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior M.J. Daniels threw for touchdown, returned a punt for another and brought back an interception for a third to help the Rebels past the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 Region 3-6A).
George County (1-3, 1-1) will visit Northwest Rankin High School in Brandon at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (4-1, 2-0) picked up a forfeit win from Terry High School Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.