Mitchell Farms host 10th annual Mississippi Peanut Festival

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mitchell Farms welcomed many guests from the Pine Belt as the business hosted their 10th annual Mississippi Peanut Festival Saturday.
“We’re not just a pumpkin patch. I think people can feel our love for the Lord here. They can feel our love for the land here,” says owner Jo Lynn Mitchell.
At the Mississippi Peanut Festival, families come together for fun-filled activities and a day field with pumpkins, and, you guessed it, peanuts!
But before this event became a festival, here’s how it all came about.
“We got our first quota of peanuts in 1971," said the founder of Mitchell Farms, Nelda Mitchell. "We had a few acres too much we had to plow up before we could sell the rest of the dry, and we sold them green, and that got us started selling here at the farm. Then to draw more customers to come to buy peanuts. We came up with the idea with the maze and the pumpkin patch.”
Mitchell says the maze and pumpkin patch started in 2006, and then shortly in 2010, the Mississippi Peanut Festival started.
Owner Jo Lynn Mitchell says this is more than just a farm. It’s a family.
“I think a lot of people that have been coming for years. They just feel like part of our family," said Mitchell. "They’ve watched us go from a small entertainment business into what we are now, and I think a lot of them feel like they are part of that. We try really really hard to make it convenient and easy and a good experience for them.”
The Mississippi Peanut Festival is held two days a year. The event wraps up Sunday, Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $12 for ages two-years-old and up.
This year Mitchell Farms also hosted its 2nd Annual Peanut Festival with a 5K run that started at 7:30 a.m. at Mitchell Farms.
