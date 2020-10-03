Local business celebrates re-opening after spring tornado destruction

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the family-owned Meat Hook Deer Processing and Meat Market in the Moss community, today was the first day back to business as usual.
The Phillips family has been rebuilding from rubble since a tornado destroyed their home and business in April. All that was left on their property was a storm shelter, that saved their lives.
“Never in my life would I have thought I would’ve seen a tornado like this," owner Andrew Phillips said. "And I seen it come across the highway… Once I walked out and seen the devastation, it was just a life-changer, 2020 has been a year for all of us.”
He says his first thoughts the day after the tornado were about rebuilding and bringing his business back to the community.
“I was nervous, I was scared, I didn’t know what was fixing to happen, but the next day after the tornado I knew I needed boots on the ground, to get to running, to get to moving because deer season was coming and we was pushing to get open for deer season,” Phillips admitted.
And they did.
The Meat Hook celebrated its grand re-opening on Saturday, Oct. 3rd with a cookout and special sales all day.
Phillip says they were able to rebuild thanks to the help of the community.
“The churches stepped up, gave donations, we’ve had people volunteer time, we’ve had people come in with track hoes and dozers, and we’ve had countless volunteers come up and help us get everything on the inside done…,” said Phillips.
Phillips adds that he is thankful for the support and excited to get back to work.
“It feels outstanding," said Phillips. "I never would have thought in just a couple months we would be back, you know, and going with this big of a building, this nice of a setup. But to see all of our customers it just feels amazing.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.