Gametime - Week 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Friday, another busy night of high school football. Here’s a look at some of the scores from week five around the Pine Belt:
- Oak Grove (37) Petal (20)
- West Marion (38) Jefferson Davis County (6)
- Columbia (47) Tylertown (0)
- Poplarville (69) FCAHS (8)
- Lumberton (44) Sacred Heart (0)
- Wayne County (28) Pearl River Central (7)
- Pascagoula (44) Hattiesburg (20)
- Stone (40) Purvis (22)
- PCS (35) Oak Forest Academy (14)
- Stringer (25) Resurrection Catholic (10)
- Richland (14) Northeast Jones (6)
- Sumrall (41) Greene County (14)
- Magee (28) Seminary (22)
- Wayne Academy (35) Richton (8)
- Lamar School (51) Columbia Academy (0)
- Mount Olive (36) Leake County (6)
- Raleigh (48) Crystal Springs (14)
- Copiah Academy (37) East Marion (8)
- Pelahatchie (21) Collins (8)
- Picayune (43) Gautier (43)
- George County (28) Brandon (10)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (38) Centreville Academy (6)
