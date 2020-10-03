Gametime - Week 5

By Taylor Curet | October 3, 2020 at 1:55 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:55 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another Friday, another busy night of high school football. Here’s a look at some of the scores from week five around the Pine Belt:

  • Oak Grove (37) Petal (20)
  • West Marion (38) Jefferson Davis County (6)
  • Columbia (47) Tylertown (0)
  • Poplarville (69) FCAHS (8)
  • Lumberton (44) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Wayne County (28) Pearl River Central (7)
  • Pascagoula (44) Hattiesburg (20)
  • Stone (40) Purvis (22)
  • PCS (35) Oak Forest Academy (14)
  • Stringer (25) Resurrection Catholic (10)
  • Richland (14) Northeast Jones (6)
  • Sumrall (41) Greene County (14)
  • Magee (28) Seminary (22)
  • Wayne Academy (35) Richton (8)
  • Lamar School (51) Columbia Academy (0)
  • Mount Olive (36) Leake County (6)
  • Raleigh (48) Crystal Springs (14)
  • Copiah Academy (37) East Marion (8)
  • Pelahatchie (21) Collins (8)
  • Picayune (43) Gautier (43)
  • George County (28) Brandon (10)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (38) Centreville Academy (6)

