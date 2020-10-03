Covington County sheriff’s deputies to wear body cameras

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in the Covington County Sheriff’s Department will soon be wearing body cameras.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins says his department is buying eight cameras and associated technology for about $37,000.
The money came from the sale of a dozen older sheriff’s department vehicles.
“They will have a kiosk machine, you will pick up your camera, use it on your shift, come back and put it in the cradle,” Perkins said. “It downloads everything to the Cloud and you’ll have an administrator and a deputy administrator to be able to extract information off there.”
Perkins says his department will get the cameras in about six weeks.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.