City of Laurel prepares for “Mask-Up Halloween”

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is getting citizens ready to celebrate the Halloween holiday as it approaches during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mask-Up Halloween” will be held in Laurel on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COL understands that many children, as well as the adults who host Halloween activities and events for children, are looking forward to events every year and want people to celebrate the holiday as safe as possible.
All participants are asked to wear a cloth mask, including the host, as a precaution if some trick-or-treaters do not have on a mask, as well as not substituting a cloth mask for a costume mask, nor wear a costume mask over the cloth mask.
Along with those precautions, participants should not touch other children and do their best to keep their hands away from their eyes.
It is encouraged to not eat treats while collecting them and wait to eat them at home as it would mean that participants will have to take off their masks.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.