West Marion, Jefferson Davis spar to open Region 8-3A play

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Every region game counts but they seem to count even more in Region 8-3A – a region that’s represented the south in three straight class 3A state championships.
West Marion’s prize for starting the season 3-1 is opening region play against the reigning state champions Jefferson Davis (3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Foxworth.
“Coach [Lance] Mancuso and those guys do a heck of a job up there,” said West Marion head coach Brad Duncan. “Heck, they got a wheelbarrow full of rings to prove that. To start our division play with them it’s a major challenge for us but I think our guys will show up and do what they’re supposed to do.”
“I consider it like a playoff stretch,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “You’re going to see quality teams each week in the playoffs, round by round and our district is no different.”
The Trojans and Jaguars have had some intense battles on the football field in recent years. West Marion won the two-day, rain-soaked marathon last season in Bassfield 16-6.
Jefferson Davis returned the favor with a 14-0 playoff win in Foxworth to advance to the South State title.
“Coach Duncan and his staff do a tremendous job of getting their young men ready to play and this year will be no different,” Mancuso said. “They’re just from top to bottom as solid a football team as you’re going to see.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.