Voter registration drive will be at Mobile Street Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A voter registration drive will be set up at the Mobile Street Festival in Hattiesburg this Saturday.
Mississippi M.O.V.E. and One Voice will be hosting the drive from the festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will help new voters and people who may have moved and changed their address register to vote before the 2020 general elections on Nov. 3.
Along with allowing citizens to register to vote, people can also sign-up for Mississippi M.O.V.E.'s mailing list and also get information about the 2020 U.S. Census.
