Tempertures expected to fall tonight for Gametime

If you plan on going out to area football games tonight make sure you have a light jacket or sweater as we expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the games.
The weekend looks great with sunny and mild conditions with highs in low to mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s Saturday morning and in the low to mid-50s by Sunday morning.
Sunny skies are expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s.
Skies will be sunny Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows around 50 Tuesday morning and in the mid-50s Wednesday morning.
For Thursday through the weekend expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
