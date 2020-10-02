Jordan’s Way visits area animal shelters to promote adoptions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Founder of Jordan’s Way, Kris Rotonda, set out on a 50-state animal shelter tour in hopes of getting hundreds of animals adopted.
“Jordan’s Way started because my dog Jordan passed away of cancer back in 2018,” Rotonda said. “She came from a shelter that she was at for three years. It was one of those shelters people just didn’t know about. I always said that we should use and abuse social media, and when she passed away, I said, ‘I’m going to let the dogs be seen that are unnoticed, get noticed.’”
The tour started six weeks ago in Florida. Rotonda was at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg and the Pearl River County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this week.
Rotonda says part of his goal is to help create large social media followings for the shelters he visits by going live from Facebook hours while he’s there.
“They just didn’t understand how different it is when you put it in that video perspective instead of just that photo on Facebook and stuff like that,” Rotonda said. “We’ve been influencing so many adoptions and raising a ton of money for shelters.”
Pearl River County SPCA was able to to raise $3,000 and Hub City Humane Society raised more than $7,000.
