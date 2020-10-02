HPD seize stolen handguns during arrest Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was arrested Thursday night after police found stolen weapons in his possession.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 20-year-old Arnell Mitchell, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near the intersection of West 6th Street and Oliver Avenue.
During the arrest, officers seized two stolen handguns.
Mitchell was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.