Hattiesburg mayor extends mask order

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed an executive order Thursday extending the city’s mask order after Gov. Tate Reeves allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire.
Reeves signed a new executive this week that relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The order still requires masks at schools while also allowing 50% seating capacity at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events, such as football games.
Barker’s order mirrors Reeves’ order but keeps the city’s mask mandate in place. The mask order applies to employees of businesses, customers in retail establishment and people in public where social distancing is not possible.
“We believe that is the right thing to do given what we are seeing with our local data,” Barker said during a Facebook live Wednesday. “We don’t want this thing to get out of hand like a July-type situation. And so wearing a mask is the most proven way, along with socially distancing yourselves and avoiding large crowds, to keep this thing from spreading and reducing the risk of transmission.”
Under Barker’s order, people must wear masks while inside businesses and business operations. Face masks are not required for people who are eating or drinking, or exercising in fitness centers and gyms.
The order also extends in-person dining in the Hub City to 1 a.m.
The executive order will be in effect until 8 a.m. Oct. 22.
You can view Barker’s full executive order at hattiesburgms.com.
