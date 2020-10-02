Fall Market at Simply Vintage getting people into fall season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several folks are making their way out to shop and experience the fall season.
Simply Vintage’s Fall Market is bringing the community together with its fall shopping and spooky décor.
Because the pandemic has kept many inside, folks are saying it’s nice to get out and about, especially with good weather.
“Seeing people and just doing normal things, it’s just life-giving. "It feels good to have a little normalcy,” says Raeanna Reynolds, who visited the Fall Market Friday.
Robin Shows and Brittyn Ezelle are owners of Simply Vintage. They said they’re excited to offer folks a way to get the pandemic off their mind.
“People are just excited to be out, you know the weather has been perfect this week for us too. So I really feel like, through the rest of the year, it’s just going to continue to grow and get better," Shows said. "People are going to be more comfortable to get out.”
They said the pandemic hasn’t stopped people from coming out and shopping for fall decorations.
“Fall door hangers, everybody is wanting to see different door hangers and so forth so all kinds of fall décor," Shows said.
“People are buying a lot of furniture because they are getting ready for the holidays,” Ezelle said. “And so, thinking of company coming in or even if they are just hosting their family, immediate family, they are wanting to make it presentable and so they’re decorating for fall and switching to Christmas.”
Simply Vintage is open the first Wednesday through Saturday each month,
Its Fall Market continues on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
It will be open again on Oct. 10 for its Fall to Christmas Market.
If you are interested in Simply Vintage but not ready to get back out into the community, you can visit Simply Vintage on Facebook and see what they have to offer. Simply Vintage does have online shopping and will deliver items to residents.
