East Jasper School District begins hybrid learning schedule

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, East Jasper Consolidated School District students returned to the classroom for the first time since March.
“We knew that we were going to transition to hybrid at some point during the school year," Superintendent Nadene Arrington said. "But we actually delayed it a little longer because I was very concerned about the holiday bump in terms of cases rising in the community after Labor Day.”
The district spent nine weeks completely virtual due to COVID-19. Arrington adds that the extra time online gave the district more opportunities to prepare unique safety features.
Each school bus had a divider between the driver and students as well as a sanitizer dispenser at the doors. There are partitions on each desk and students are spaced out.
“We have compiled classroom sanitizing kits, or classroom prep kits," Arrington said. "So we have the hand held sanitizers personal for each child that they’ll be able to keep. And we have disposable wipes for the teachers, we have two face shields for the teachers, we’re including two cans of disinfectant spray.”
Temperature check and sanitizing kiosks are also placed at the entrance of every school and every cafeteria, and masks are required at all times in buildings and on buses.
“Of course, one of our primary goals is trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, so we are just devoted and dedicated to prevent as much transmission as possible,” Arrington said.
Students must report to school to take nine-week mid-term exams in person starting Oct. 5 as they ease into a hybrid schedule. There is still a fully virtual learning option.
Each school has its own hybrid schedule, which the district shared on its Facebook page.
