Drive-thru health fair held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Wayne County held a drive-thru health fair Friday in Waynesboro.
It teamed up with several healthcare organizations and businesses in getting beneficial and educational material into the hands of the public and all who attended were also given face masks and hand sanitizer.
Extension agent Jessica Sibley says their goals are to help educate the public.
“I feel like they benefit from today because they actually learn a little bit more about some of the health-related issues that we face not only as a community but as a state,” she said.
“With obesity, high blood pressure, individuals that are getting diagnosed with diabetes, and having that information to help them in the future, control some of them.”
The following were vendors at the event:
- Waynesboro Wayne County Library
- MDHS Youth Services
- Mississippi Tobacco Coalition
- Walmart Vision Center
- Outreach Health Services
- Family Health Center
This is the first time the MSU Extension Service has held the annual event outdoors.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.