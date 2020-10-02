Deputies investigating rash of burglaries in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several burglaries and attempted burglaries that have happened in the county over the last couple of nights.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins says five auto burglaries took place between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday morning at residences on Cold Springs and Fairchild Landing roads.
He said items were stolen from two of the cars.
Meanwhile, Perkins says someone broke into one county business and attempted to break into another overnight on Thursday.
Perkins says investigators are reviewing surveillance video and he believes the same person or persons may be responsible for all of the incidents.
He is reminding residents to lock their car doors even when they are parked at home and warns against leaving any valuables on car seats or in plain view.
