Copiah mother warns neighbors after children approached multiple times by strangers

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The light blue Chevy Silverado with the California plates was not one Keisha Hogan had seen before when it showed up at her home on Highway 27 just outside of Crystal Springs. Hogan says the men inside of it got a little too close for comfort when they approached her children and gave them money.
She says they seemed to be keyed in on her 11-year-old daughter.
“Sunday they asked her where she went to school, does she wear eyelashes?” Hogan said. “Eleven-year-olds don’t have any business wearing eyelashes. What kind of shoes she wears and all that, asking her personal information.”
Hogan said the men tried to send her 4-year-old son inside by asking him for a glass of water, but he wouldn’t comply. That was Sunday. On Monday they were back, and she found it very suspicious they had brought their own cup to ask the boy for water again.
“So Monday I’m in the house getting ready for work and I hear his car pull up in my driveway,” she said. “He pulled all the way up in my driveway.”
Hogan went outside and stood on the porch. Finally she confronted the men.
“Like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘Uh, I’m just looking for a house so I can buy some land,’" she said. "I said, ‘That don’t sound right. You see all these signs that say no trespassing? You ain’t supposed to be nowhere over here.’”
The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the matter. Sheriff Byron Swilley said so far there are no additional reports of encounters with the men Hogan describes, but that possibly people have seen something important without realizing it.
Hogan describes the driver as a heavyset black man with dreadlocks. There was another man in the back seat of the SUV, but she says she couldn’t see him. If you recognize these descriptions, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.
