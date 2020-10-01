Wednesday night Hub City shooting under investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have been investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night after a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, police were called by a local hospital after a 19-year-old man had arrived to seek treatment for the wound.
The shooting is believed to have taken place on Yarding Point before 8 p.m.
The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening and he did not give any other information about the incident.
If you or anyone have any information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 583-STOP.
