Wednesday night Hub City shooting under investigation
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 1, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:53 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have been investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night after a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, police were called by a local hospital after a 19-year-old man had arrived to seek treatment for the wound.

The shooting is believed to have taken place on Yarding Point before 8 p.m.

The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening and he did not give any other information about the incident.

If you or anyone have any information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 583-STOP.

