2020 Walk for Diabetes kicks off virtually

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi has kicked off its annual Walk for Diabetes 5K.
This year, the annual Walk for Diabetes will be a month-long virtual fundraiser where people can help raise money and awareness for diabetes.
“It gives you and your family something do for your friends, families and neighbors," said foundation associate director Inrena McClain. “Everyone knows someone with diabetes. You could walk 1 mile, you could walk 2 miles every day for the whole month and come up with how many miles you want to walk.”
The theme this year is “Come Together for Diabetes.” The walk went virtual due to the pandemic, but McClain says that makes it all the more fun.
“We are asking people to have a virtual walk, take bunch of friends, social distance, mask on up, walk in your favorite spot, your neighborhood, along the beach, long leaf trace and raise donations for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi,” McClain said.
McClain says this is a big fundraiser for the foundation. All money raised stays in Mississippi and benefits people of all ages who struggle with diabetes.
“We are a poor state with a higher prevalence of diabetes. All the monies go back into communities to help people live a better life, to become educated and to educate the people who take care of them, so they can have a better quality of life," McClain said. "They can follow their dreams without worrying that diabetes is going to cut short their life span.”
The walk lasts the whole month of October and is free for everyone to enter. Walkers are encouraged to send photos and videos of how you’re participating so the foundation can post them on event pages, website, and Facebook.
Gift cards will be available for those raising $100 and up and there will be a special prize for the top walker to collect over $2,020. To register and set up your online team page for family and friends, visit the charity’s GoFundMe.
