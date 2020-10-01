Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM head football coach Scotty Walden

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we talk with University of Southern Mississippi head football coach Scotty Walden.
Walden, 30, became the youngest sitting head coach in college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision when he was selected by USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain as the interim coach following the Sept. 7 resignation of Jay Hopson.
Walden, who had served on Hopson’s staff since 2017, had been co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach.
Prior to joining the Golden Eagles, Walden spent four seasons at East Texas Baptist University. He worked three seasons as offensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach in 2016. At that time, he became the youngest head football coach at an NCAA school.
Since taking the reins at USM, the Golden Eagles have posted a pair of losses at home, including a last-minute, 31-30 loss to Louisiana Tech University to open Conference USA play and a 66-24 drubbing from Tulane University.
In the conversation, which took place prior to the meeting with the Green Wave, Walden talks about taking the helm at USM, the transition from coordinator to head coach and his vision for the remainder of the 2020 season.
