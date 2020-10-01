Stone Co. teacher charged with attempted murder of 8-year-old, say authorities

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Stone County man is now facing charges of attempted murder in Louisiana after officials there say he tried to strangle a child.
Jared Davis, 38, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested at a family member’s residence in Stone County and arrived at St. Tammany Parish Jail on Sept. 29, 2020.
Authorities in St. Tammany Parrish began investigating in late August after an eight-year-old boy claimed Davis attempted to strangle him at the child’s home in Mandeville. The month-long investigation resulted in a warrant being issued for Davis' arrest.
An additional warrant was issued for the child’s mother. She was arrested Sept. 25, 2020, in the Mandeville area and charged with accessory after the fact for aiding and abetting Davis after the crime was committed, said authorities. Her name has not been released in an effort to not identify the child.
Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer confirmed to WLOX that Davis is a teacher for Stone County School District. According to the school district, Davis is a CTE teacher at Stone County High and has not been at work since Sept. 24, 2020. The district did not comment on Davis' arrest but said he was a coach in the past but was not coaching this semester. According to Superintendent Dr. Initia Own, Davis has been employed with the district since August 2016.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Jail Roster, a $400,000 bond was set for Davis and he was released from the jail on Sept. 30, 2020.
The juvenile victim has since been placed into the custody of a family member.
“It is certainly a tragedy anytime a child becomes a victim of domestic violence,” St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our deputies will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”
Due to a child being involved, no additional information will be released, said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
