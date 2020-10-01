Mount Olive preparing to host Smithsonian rural America exhibit

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Mount Olive is one of six Mississippi communities that is hosting a new Smithsonian exhibit exploring the evolution of rural areas in the U.S.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is a display of six large panels that highlight rural communities and small towns, with a focus on what makes the areas unique and what can be done to make them better.
The exhibit, which is the result of a partnership between the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street division and the Mississippi Humanities Council, will be on display in the meeting room of the Mount Olive Fire Station from Oct. 27-Dec. 12. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Special events on Saturdays will take place next door at the Mount Olive Presbyterian Church.
The exhibit is being hosted by the Jane Blain Brewer Memorial Library in Mount Olive.
The exhibit is currently in the town of Senatobia and it will also be on exhibit for six weeks next spring in the city of Columbia.
