Mississippi state legislature reconvened Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi state legislature is back in session Thursday handling some unfinished business.
Mississippi State Sen. Joey Fillingane tells WDAM the state legislature set $300 million aside for coronavirus relief, and, says $100-150 million of that has not yet been used.
“We’re going to repurpose some of the COVID relief dollars that the federal government sent down to the state of Mississippi to other items that really need some help,” said Sen. Fillingane.
One of those programs could impact Mississippians that lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“For instance the Unemployment Security Trust Fund, so for all of the Mississippians that had to - through no fault of their own - be out of work due to the coronavirus, the federal government has sent some dollars down and we’re going to use a good bit of that to put into the Unemployment Trust Fund so that as people continue having to draw down, that we won’t get to a point in that trust fund where there aren’t sufficient dollars," said Fillingane.
But, that’s not all. Some of the Magnolia state’s medical facilities could see additional relief.
“We will also fill a few holes that have developed in the state over coronavirus, for instance, our veterans hospitals - like the one in Collins here in South Mississippi - didn’t get any coronavirus relief money the first go around and that was just an oversight,” said Fillingane. “When we gave hospitals monies, we assumed that they would qualify and would get those dollars as well. And, because it wasn’t specifically worded that way, they didn’t get any coronavirus monies. So, we’re hopeful we can get some PPE type reimbursement monies for the veterans hospitals in Collins and around the state.”
Fillingane says the senate will reconvene again Friday for any procedural votes on the bills passed.
Thursday and Friday are the last two of the 125 days the legislature is in session. Sen. Fillingane says it will not reconvene any more in 2020 unless called into a special session by Gov. Tate Reeves.
