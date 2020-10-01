Mississippi state legislature reconvened Thursday

“We will also fill a few holes that have developed in the state over coronavirus, for instance, our veterans hospitals - like the one in Collins here in South Mississippi - didn’t get any coronavirus relief money the first go around and that was just an oversight,” said Fillingane. “When we gave hospitals monies, we assumed that they would qualify and would get those dollars as well. And, because it wasn’t specifically worded that way, they didn’t get any coronavirus monies. So, we’re hopeful we can get some PPE type reimbursement monies for the veterans hospitals in Collins and around the state.”