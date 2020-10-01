Mississippi SHINE Project hosts fruit, water giveaway in Bassfield

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Fresh fruit and cases of water were handed out at Jonathan Thompson Sportsplex in Bassfield Thursday morning. The event was an effort to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just doing this is just able to reach the communities at their needs for the people that cannot come out,” says Shanell Williamson, community help worker with the Mississippi SHINE project.
The Mississippi SHINE Project is an organization that’s main goal is to promote health and wellness to 20 underserved counties in southwestern Mississippi.
Williamson explains why she put on the event in Jefferson Davis County.
“To offset the economic impact, we do a lot of giveaways, water giveaways, fruit giveaways and so I decided to do this event here in my hometown, here in Bassfield, Mississippi," Williamson said. "So went to J&J Produce, made the purchases, we got some fresh fruits, bananas, apples, oranges.”
More events like the fruit giveaway will continue in the future.
“I would say I always give to the communities and just try to have events like this," Williamson said. "So, I would say every month, we will be doing something, not for sure what it may be. But it would be something that would be drive-thru that the people could take back home for their families to eat.”
Organizations like R3SM and the A. Philip Randolph Institute partnered with the Mississippi SHINE Project to help make the event possible.
More than 200 hundred people were served at the event.
