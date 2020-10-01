Laurel mayor reacts to Court’s ruling on Pendorff annexation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is pleased with the Mississippi Supreme Court’s ruling last week upholding Laurel’s annexation of the Pendorff community.
The Court issued a ruling on Sept. 24 affirming a Jones County Chancery Court’s ruling that Laurel had proved the annexation was reasonable.
Laurel sought to annex four areas in Jones County in March 2018, but an area south of Laurel’s city limits and north north of Ellisville’s limits along Highway 11 was contested by the Pendorff Community Association.
The case went to trial and Judge James D. Bell ruled in favor of Laurel, but the Pednorff Community Association appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Last week’s decision clears way for the city to move forward with its plans.
Magee said the ruling will take effect Oct. 25 and the new residents will soon be seeing lower water rates along with fire and police protection.
“I think, even though some of the residents are not happy being brought into the city, but I think they will be happy when they find that their water pressure is better," Magee said. "They will have sewer, because most of them do not have sewer. It’ll be an improvement to the quality of life and hopefully, it’ll be a win-win for everybody.”
By annexing the Pendorff community, around 260 residents and 67 businesses will become part of the city of Laurel.
Pendorff Community Association President Edward Allegretti said he was disappointed with the ruling but will hold the city to the provisions of the ruling.
