Hattiesburg man pleads guilty after robbing business at gunpoint

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to violently robbing a Hub City business.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced 23-year-old Kedrick Lee pleaded guilty in connection to an armed robbery at a Hub City Family Dollar on March 31, 2019.
The case was prosecuted through Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce violent crime throughout the Southern District of Mississippi.
Lee held the store cashier at gunpoint as D’Andre Garry emptied the cash register, according to a Department of Justice news release.
The robbery was captured on store surveillance cameras and Garry was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department a short time later.
Lee was arrested by Hattiesburg police on May 30, 2020 in connection to a May 27 Hattiesburg homicide. Lee was charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Tedarron Price, as well as armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection to the Family Dollar robbery.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett will sentence Lee on Jan. 12, 2021. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Garry pleaded guilty to committing Hobbs Act Robbery on Jan. 9 and was sentenced by Starrett to 50 months in prison on Aug. 18.
The case was investigated by HPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.
