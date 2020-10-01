Hattiesburg Chick-fil-A to give free sandwiches for food donations for Christian Services

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A in Hattiesburg will be giving away free chicken sandwiches to people who donate food items for Christian Services.
The “Curbside for Charity” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at its location on U.S. Highway 98.
Food items donated will benefit Christian Services in downtown Hattiesburg. Christian Services is a nonprofit that runs a soup kitchen and delivers hot meals through Meals on Wheels and Operation Compassion.
Those who donate will receive a digital card offer for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
The following are items being accepted:
- #10 canned vegetables
- Bulk spices such as, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder
- Canned goods
- Cereal boxes
- Oatmeal
- Pasta
- Rice
- Pasta sauce
- Beans
- Ready for eat items such as Spaghettios, soups and ravioli
To receive a digital offer card for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich, you must make donate the one of the following:
- Three regular sized canned good/small spice/boxed/jarred item.
- One #10 canned vegatable/bulk-sized spice.
- Two boxes of cereal.
All donated items must be in date and new. Damaged items will not be accepted.
