Hattiesburg Chick-fil-A to give free sandwiches for food donations for Christian Services

Hattiesburg Chick-fil-A to give free sandwiches for food donations for Christian Services
Those who donate will receive a digital card offer for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | October 1, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:13 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A in Hattiesburg will be giving away free chicken sandwiches to people who donate food items for Christian Services.

The “Curbside for Charity” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at its location on U.S. Highway 98.

Food items donated will benefit Christian Services in downtown Hattiesburg. Christian Services is a nonprofit that runs a soup kitchen and delivers hot meals through Meals on Wheels and Operation Compassion.

Those who donate will receive a digital card offer for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.

The following are items being accepted:

  • #10 canned vegetables
  • Bulk spices such as, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder
  • Canned goods
  • Cereal boxes
  • Oatmeal
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Pasta sauce
  • Beans
  • Ready for eat items such as Spaghettios, soups and ravioli

To receive a digital offer card for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich, you must make donate the one of the following:

  • Three regular sized canned good/small spice/boxed/jarred item.
  • One #10 canned vegatable/bulk-sized spice.
  • Two boxes of cereal.

All donated items must be in date and new. Damaged items will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.