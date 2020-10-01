Extra Table kicks off Tackle Hunger Challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Extra Table held a brief ceremony to kick off its Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge campaign on campus of the University of Southern Mississippi at the Rock.
The challenge is a football fan-driven fundraising competition with all the proceeds benefiting Extra Table’s feeding efforts in Mississippi.
Owner and founder of Extra Table, Robert St. John, says he’s been looking forward to kicking off this campaign now for years.
“This Tackle Hunger is something we hoped to do four or five years ago, and finally this year it came together,” St. John said. “The good thing about Extra Table is that 100% of the money we raise goes for buying good, healthy food.”
The nonprofit organization has seen a 30-50% increase in requests for food from pantry partners statewide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the 2020 football season, Extra Table will be participating and leveraging all things football to raise money to purchase healthy food for its partnering food pantries statewide. The following events will be taking place as part of the Tackle Hunger Challenge:
- Yolks in You
- Text to Give
- Helmets for Hunger
- Real Men Tackle Hunger
- Tear sheets are convenient stores and
- Case pack sales for Coke products.
The title sponsor for the fundraising campaign is The First Bank, A National Banking Association, which has its founding roots in the Hattiesburg area.
“This program will provide an excellent opportunity for families and businesses all across our great state to help those in need and at The First, we are proud to work with Extra Table and do our part with The Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge,” said M. Ray “Happy” Cole, president & CEO of The First.
There are 15 different college athletic programs across the state participating in the fund raising challenge, including Southern Miss. A grand trophy will be given to the fanbase that raises the most funds.
For ways you can help out Extra Table tackle hunger in Mississippi, visit its Facebook page.
