DPS begins ‘Skip the Line’ program Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety kicks off their statewide “Skip the Line” program on Thursday.
The program has several parts to help lower customer wait times when going to Driver Service Bureaus.
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke about how excited he is about the program beginning and what it brings for drivers around the state.
“We are excited to announce that the ‘Skip the Line’ program is now available statewide,” said Tindell. “Customers are utilizing the other components of the program and have reported shorter wait times.”
Tindell mentioned how well the program was at the Driver Service Bureaus in Biloxi and Pearl and hopes that it will be a success around the state.
“Overall, the program has been highly successful, and we look forward to offering these services to customers throughout the state,” Tindell said.
“Skip the Line” will present the following components for customers to use in order to not wait a long time for service:
- Online Appointment System: Customers can schedule an appointment online clicking here. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.
- Skip the Line Cam: Customers can see the lines at all the troop locations before arriving by clicking here.
- Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: All firearm permit renewal applications will be processed by mail as it will eliminate the need to renew in person and the customer requirement of being fingerprinted for a firearm renewal. Firearm renewal applications are available here.
- Removal of Alphabet Schedule: All services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.
For more information about the “Skip the Line” program, you can visit the DPS website or www.driverservicebureaur.dps.ms.gov/.
