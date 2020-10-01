Cool morning going into warm evening once again

Look for a sunny day with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight you can expect clear skies with lows in the lower 50s.
On Friday another cold front will sweep through the area with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.
Look for sunny skies Saturday through Monday with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s.
For Tuesday and Wednesday expect highs to be in the lower 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
