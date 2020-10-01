Book signing held at Wayne County library Thursday

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A local author will be hosting a book signing Thursday for the release of her new fiction book.
The book signing will be taking place at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Curley A. West, the author of the book, will there to sign copies of her second published work, “Mending a Broken Heart.”
West, who enjoys mystery, romance and fiction books, is a Wayne County resident as she currently lives in Shubuta, Ms. She is married to DeWayne West and has three children.
“Mending a Broken Heart” is West’s second publication as her first book, “Broken Vows”, was published in 2019, but she has written many other poems and short stories.
For more information about the book signing, contact the library at (601) 735-2268 or by email at librarywayne39367@gmail.com.
