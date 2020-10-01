Allergies and COVID-19 symptoms may be hard to distinguish, experts say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It can be difficult to tell if someone is suffering from seasonal allergy symptoms or COVID-19 symptoms, experts say.
Stopped up and runny nose, drainage, dry and watery eyes, and sneezing are all symptoms of seasonal allergies. And, some of those overlap with COVID-19 symptoms.
Local health experts say there is one symptom to look out for as a key indicator that what someone is experiencing could be more than allergies.
“Fever is probably your biggest tip that it’s not an allergy and that it’s more infectious,” said Dr. Blake Olmsted with the Hattiesburg Clinic. “I think the other thing is for people who are not used to suffering seasonal allergies and then suddenly have an onset of symptoms like that, that may be concerning for something other than allergy even though allergy can pop up at any time... It’s very difficult to distinguish the two just based on a list of symptoms.”
Meanwhile, if you’re noticing your eyes are a little dry or any other allergy symptoms, there is a reason- ragweed.
Experts say the plant’s pollen causes immune systems to overact as a defense, which releases allergy chemicals like histamine.
“In the fall, we experience a lot of ragweed and that’s where we get those two peaks,” said Olmsted. “It tends to correlate also with weather changes. So, many people with allergies also have some triggering of their symptoms from the weather as well as their pollen allergies.”
Dr. Olmsted says anyone experiencing new-onset of nasal or respiratory symptoms should talk with their doctor.
