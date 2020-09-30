Waynesboro business holding job fair

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A job fair is being held at the Stanford Steakhouse in Waynesboro this week to fill more than a dozen jobs openings.
The new business is interviewing for wait staff, cooks, a bartender and a restaurant manager, among others.
Brittany Gibson, one of the applicants who was hired, says she’s thankful to get a job.
“I absolutely love this area, it’s a wonderful place and this building is absolutely beautiful, plus the owner is super-sweet, super-nice and to be able to work for them is just a great opportunity,” Brittany said, “I love working in the restaurant business, I’ve worked in it since I was fifteen and I’m just very thankful that I was able to come in today.”
The Stanford Steakhouse is located on Azalea Drive in the historic Stanford Law Office building and owner Alicia Cochran says they hope to open their doors to the public in November.
They will offer a variety of meals on their menu including steak and seafood.
