Trial date set for 4 charged with capital murder in death of Hattiesburg grocer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men will be tried for capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.
Christopher Demond Tyce, Eric Terrell Williams, Stephon Antonio Hart and Jatyran Martel Tuggle are scheduled to go to trial on March 1 after being indicted by a Forrest County grand jury on Sept. 8 in the shooting death of Nguyen, 59.
Nguyen was the owner of Steelman Grocery.
According to Hattiesburg police, Nguyen was shot during an armed robbery attempt at Steelman Grocery on Eastside Avenue on July 20, 2019. Nguyen was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Nguyen’s death shocked the Hattiesburg community. The day after the shooting, community members gathered at Steelman Grocery for a vigil to remember the beloved Nguyen.
Police arrested five Jackson men during the investigation, including the four that were eventually indicted.
The indictment charges each suspect with capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Under the indictment, Tyce faces additional charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the indictment, Tyce intended to murder James Snowton by firing a handgun at him twice, but he missed.
Hart, 26, and Tyce, 27, appeared in Forrest County Circuit Court for arraignment on Sept. 15. Both men pleaded not guilty.
Tuggle, 22, and Williams, 21, were arraigned on Sept. 25 in Forrest County Circuit Court, where each pleaded not guilty.
All four men are being held at the Forrest County Jail.
